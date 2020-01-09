 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump confirms more sanctions against Iran, says Tehran plane crash could be a ‘mistake’
Libya’s Tripoli-based govt ‘welcomes’ ceasefire calls

9 Jan, 2020 15:59
Libya's UN-recognized PM Fayez al-Sarraj meets European Council President Charles Michel in Brussels, Belgiumб January 8, 2020. © Reuters / Francisco Seco / Pool

Libya’s UN-supported government has welcomed Russian and Turkish calls for a ceasefire amid the ongoing civil war, AP reports. The Tripoli-based government led by PM Fayez al-Sarraj released a statement late Wednesday, expressing its full support of “any serious calls for the resumption of the political process and the elimination of the specter of war.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan released a joint statement after a meeting in Istanbul, calling for a January 12 ceasefire in the battles between forces loyal to Sarraj’s government and Khalifa Haftar’s eastern-based Libyan National Army.

The calls for a stop to the fighting came amid a flurry of diplomatic activity by European powers on Wednesday. Italian PM Giuseppe Conte met with Haftar in Rome. Sarraj met with European Council President Charles Michel and EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell in Brussels.

