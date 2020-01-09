 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Spain’s top court rules jailed Catalan leader Junqueras cannot be released – report

9 Jan, 2020 13:32
A demonstration asking for the parliament inclusion of the three Catalan elected MEP's Carles Puigdemont, Oriol Junqueras and Toni Comin, in front of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, July 2, 2019. © Reuters / Vincent Kessler

The sentencing of Catalan leader Oriol Junqueras to 13 years in prison barred him from enjoying immunity as a member of the European Parliament, Spain’s Supreme Court ruled on Thursday, adding that he has to remain behind bars.

The decision, reported by El Mundo newspaper, comes three weeks after the European Union’s highest court ruled that the Catalan leader was entitled to immunity as an MEP.

A spokeswoman for the court said she was unaware of the contents of the ruling, according to Reuters.

Junqueras was sentenced in October over his role in Catalonia’s failed independence bid in 2017. He was elected an MEP while in prison awaiting the verdict and has not been able to take up his seat.

