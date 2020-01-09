Turkish & Pegasus airlines to resume flights to Iran, Iraq – report

Turkish and Pegasus airlines will resume flights to Iran and Iraq on Thursday night, Reuters reported, citing company sources. The airlines halted flights for some 24 hours due to tensions between Iran and the United States.

Turkish Airlines will fly to Tehran out of Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen Airport at 1805 GMT on Thursday, one source said. Pegasus Airlines will fly to Tehran at 2050 GMT out of the same airport, according to a second source.

Ankara has intensified diplomatic efforts “to alleviate the escalated tension in the aftermath of recent developments in the region.”