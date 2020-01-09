 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump confirms more sanctions against Iran, says Tehran plane crash could be a ‘mistake’
HomeNewsline

EU blasts Israel over new housing units in ‘illegal West Bank settlements’

9 Jan, 2020 11:14
Get short URL
EU blasts Israel over new housing units in ‘illegal West Bank settlements’
A construction site in the Israeli settlement of Ramat Givat Zeev in the occupied West Bank, November 19, 2019. © Reuters / Ammar Awad

The EU has harshly reacted to the decision of the Israeli authorities on January 5 and 6 to approve the construction of almost two thousand housing units “in illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.” The measure included the retroactive approval of already existing constructions, some of which were built on private Palestinian land.

The EU reiterates “its clear position that all settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory are illegal under international law and a major obstacle to the achievement of the two-state solution,” the European External Action Service said on Thursday.

“We call on the government of Israel to fully comply with international law, end all settlement activity on occupied territories and related actions,” the statement said. “Violence by settlers on Palestinian civilians and their property has to be stopped and prevented.”

The EU also reiterated that it will not recognize any changes to the pre-1967 borders, including with regard to Jerusalem, other than those agreed by both sides.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies