China calls on Iran, US to resolve disputes through dialogue – ministry

9 Jan, 2020 09:12
China calls on Iran, US to resolve disputes through dialogue – ministry
© Reuters / David Gray

Beijing is calling on Iran and the United States to resolve their ongoing quarrels through dialogue and negotiation, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said on Thursday. He was commenting on a statement by US President Donald Trump about plans to introduce new economic sanctions against Tehran.

China has consistently advocated the settlement of international issues on the basis of the UN Charter and the fundamental principles of international relations, Geng said. “It is necessary to resolve existing mutual contradictions through dialogue, negotiations and other peaceful means,” RIA Novosti quoted him as saying.

Beijing and Moscow are working in close coordination to maintain stability in the Middle East, the spokesman added.

