Envoys from 15 countries visit Indian Kashmir

9 Jan, 2020 07:59
Envoys from 15 countries visit Indian Kashmir
A convoy believed to be transferring foreign diplomats is seen in Srinagar, January 9, 2020. © Reuters / Danish Ismail

Diplomats from 15 countries, including the US, are visiting Indian-controlled Kashmir, starting Thursday, for two days. This is the first visit by New Delhi-based envoys since India stripped the region of its semi-autonomous status in early August.

The diplomats are expected to meet civil society members and government officials during their visit to Srinagar and Jammu, AP reports. The envoys are expected to receive a briefing on the security situation from various agencies.

In October, a group of European Parliament members had visited the disputed Kashmir region.

Diplomats from Bangladesh, Vietnam, Norway, the Maldives, South Korea, Morocco and Nigeria will also be part of the new delegation.

