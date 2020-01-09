 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Turkey-Libya deals ‘void,’ ministers from 4 Mediterranean states say

9 Jan, 2020 07:15
Turkish drilling vessel Yavuz sets sail in Izmit Bay, on its way to the Mediterranean Sea, off the port of Dilovasi, Turkey, June 20, 2019. © Reuters / Murad Sezer

France, Greece, Egypt and Cyprus have declared “null and void” agreements between Turkey and Libya which assign to Ankara the rights over a vast area of the eastern Mediterranean.

The foreign ministers of the four countries – who met in Cairo on Wednesday – said that the controversial agreements undermined regional stability. Their Italian counterpart, who also took part in the meeting, did not sign the statement, AFP reported.

The two agreements denounced by the four Mediterranean states are a military pact and a maritime deal, signed in November by the head of Libya’s Government of National Accord Fayez al-Sarraj and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

