Turkey-Libya deals ‘void,’ ministers from 4 Mediterranean states say

France, Greece, Egypt and Cyprus have declared “null and void” agreements between Turkey and Libya which assign to Ankara the rights over a vast area of the eastern Mediterranean.

The foreign ministers of the four countries – who met in Cairo on Wednesday – said that the controversial agreements undermined regional stability. Their Italian counterpart, who also took part in the meeting, did not sign the statement, AFP reported.

The two agreements denounced by the four Mediterranean states are a military pact and a maritime deal, signed in November by the head of Libya’s Government of National Accord Fayez al-Sarraj and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.