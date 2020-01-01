 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Pompeo postpones Ukraine trip following Baghdad embassy attack

1 Jan, 2020 18:27
Get short URL
Pompeo postpones Ukraine trip following Baghdad embassy attack
FILE PHOTO: Mike Pompeo speaks at the State Department in Washington DC © Reuters / Erin Scott

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo has pushed back a planned trip to Ukraine, after protesters stormed the fortified American embassy in Baghdad. Pompeo was due to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday in Kiev, on the first leg of a five day jaunt to Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Cyprus. The meeting would have been the highest-profile visit of an American official since the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump for allegedly pressuring Zelensky into investigating Joe Biden’s business dealings in the country.

Pompeo postponed the trip on Wednesday, AFP reported, citing State Department sources. The news came as protesters dispersed from the American embassy in Baghdad, Iraq. The crowd had besieged the embassy since Tuesday, furious at an American airstrike on the Iranian-allied Kataib Hezbollah militia two days earlier.

Fires were lit inside the embassy compound, protesters pelted the building with stones, and the crowd chanted “Death to America,” until President Donald Trump sent in a contingent of US Marines to secure the facility on Tuesday night, and militia leaders ordered their supporters to withdraw from the area.

Though the protesters have since dispersed, all of the embassy’s consular operations have been suspended until further notice. Washington has meanwhile blamed Iran for instigating the protest, and for ordering militias like Kataib Hezbollah to attack American targets in Iraq. Tehran denies all responsibility.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies