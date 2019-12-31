 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Germany shuts Philippsburg nuclear plant as it phases out atomic energy

31 Dec, 2019 15:10
Get short URL
Germany shuts Philippsburg nuclear plant as it phases out atomic energy
© Reuters / Kai Pfaffenbach

Germany is shutting down one of its seven remaining nuclear power plants as part of a planned phase-out of atomic energy production by the end of 2022.

Utility company EnBW has said it will take the Philippsburg Nuclear Power Plant off the grid at 7pm (18:00 GMT) on Tuesday. The plant’s license to operate expires at midnight.

Under its “energy transition” plan, Germany aims to replace fossil fuels with renewable energy sources over the coming decades. Earlier this year, the government agreed to stop producing electricity from coal-fired plants by 2038 at the latest.

Proponents of nuclear power argue that shutting down the remaining reactors will endanger Germany’s energy security, making it more reliant on greenhouse-gas-producing coal and gas and on electricity imported from neighboring countries that still have atomic plants, AP said.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies