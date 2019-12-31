India plans to restore text messaging services in Kashmir – local govt

Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir will restore text messaging services in the disputed region on Wednesday, an official said. Local government spokesman Rohit Kansal said the decision was made after a review of the situation, AP reports.

India’s government downgraded Kashmir’s semi-autonomy and imposed a strict security and communications lockdown almost five months ago.

The spokesman said broadband internet services in government-run hospitals will also be restored. The curbs on broadband internet and mobile internet services for other users will remain.

Authorities fear that insurgents and separatists demanding independence from Indian rule will use the internet to provoke protests in the region.