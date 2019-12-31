 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
India plans to restore text messaging services in Kashmir – local govt

31 Dec, 2019 12:36
Dal Lake in Srinagar, Kashmir October 30, 2019. © Reuters / Danish Ismail

Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir will restore text messaging services in the disputed region on Wednesday, an official said. Local government spokesman Rohit Kansal said the decision was made after a review of the situation, AP reports.

India’s government downgraded Kashmir’s semi-autonomy and imposed a strict security and communications lockdown almost five months ago.

The spokesman said broadband internet services in government-run hospitals will also be restored. The curbs on broadband internet and mobile internet services for other users will remain.

Authorities fear that insurgents and separatists demanding independence from Indian rule will use the internet to provoke protests in the region.

