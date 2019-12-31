Putin, Zelensky talk on phone, express hope for full Donbass ceasefire soon

Presidents of Russia and Ukraine have expressed hope for full ceasefire in Donbass in the near future in the phone call, the office of the Ukrainian leader said on Tuesday. Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated each other on upcoming holidays and discussed the exchange of prisoners which was held on December 29.

The two leaders also agreed to immediately start coordinating lists of other prisoners to be released by Ukraine and Russia, the statement said.

They also welcomed a five-year contract for gas transit to Europe, which Russia and Ukraine signed on Monday.

Putin and Zelensky met at the ‘Normandy Four’ summit on December 9 in Paris, where, together with the leaders of France and Germany, they reaffirmed their commitment to implementing a comprehensive ceasefire in eastern Ukraine.