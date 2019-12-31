 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Taiwan’s parliament passes law against ‘Beijing influence’ ahead of presidential vote

31 Dec, 2019 11:32
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen looks through a pair of binoculars during anti-invasion drill, simulating the China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) invading the island, in Taoyuan, Taiwan October 9, 2018. © Reuters / Tyrone Siu

Taiwan passed a controversial bill on Tuesday aimed at countering China’s “influence” on the self-ruled island. The move comes less than two weeks before Taiwan holds the polls to elect a new president.

The “anti-infiltration bill” pushed by President Tsai Ing-wen’s Beijing-skeptic ruling party bans “hostile” foreign forces from activities such as campaigning, lobbying, making political donations or spreading disinformation related to elections. Violators face a maximum five-year prison term and a fine of up to around $332,000, AFP reports.

Supporters from pro-China political parties protested outside parliament, calling lawmakers to withdraw what they see as legislation that “ruins” cross-Strait exchanges.

Beijing said last week the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was trying to “blatantly reverse over” democracy with the bill, Reuters reported.

