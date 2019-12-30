 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Turkey’s main opposition party objects to sending troops to Libya

30 Dec, 2019 16:27
Mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) addresses his supporters, June 27, 2019. © Reuters / Kemal Aslan

Turkey’s main opposition Republican Peoples’ Party (CHP) said on Monday it does not support the government’s plans to deploy troops to Libya, saying the move would embroil Ankara in another conflict.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the UN-supported government in Libya asked Ankara to send troops to help authorities in Tripoli defend the city from an offensive by eastern forces.

The Turkish government is expected to submit a motion to parliament on Monday allowing the deployment of Turkish forces to the conflict-torn country. A vote could take place as early as Thursday, AP said.

The CHP made it clear that its lawmakers would vote against the motion. “We don’t want this terrible picture that unfolded in Syria to unfold in yet another country,” Unal Cevikoz, the CHP’s deputy chairman, told reporters after a meeting with Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

