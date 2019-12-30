 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pompeo to visit Ukraine on Friday, weeks after Trump’s impeachment

30 Dec, 2019 14:25
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers remarks on human rights in Iran at the State Department in Washington, December 19, 2019. © Reuters / Erin Scott

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev on Friday. The visit is part of a trip that includes several former Soviet republics, the US State Department said. The meeting in Kiev comes just weeks after US President Donald Trump was impeached over abuse of power allegations regarding his handling of Ukraine.

As well as holding talks with Zelensky, Pompeo will also meet Ukraine’s foreign and defense ministers to reaffirm US support for the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to the State Department.

It was not clear whether Trump’s impeachment would figure as a talking point, Reuters said. The Democratic-led US House of Representatives impeached him on December 18 for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress charges, stemming from his reported effort to get Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden.

Pompeo will also visit Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Cyprus on the trip, which lasts from Friday through to next Tuesday.

