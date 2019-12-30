Taliban has ‘no ceasefire plans’ in Afghanistan – statement

The Taliban on Monday denied agreeing to any ceasefire in Afghanistan after rumors swirled of a potential deal that would see a reduction in fighting, AFP reported.

“In the past few days, some media have been releasing untrue reports about a ceasefire,” the Taliban said in a statement, adding that it has no such plans.

Afghanistan is also struggling with an ongoing political dispute after officials announced preliminary results in the latest presidential elections that put President Ashraf Ghani on track to secure a second term.

The Taliban has refused to negotiate with his government, leading many to fear that fighting against Afghan forces will continue even if the US secures a deal with the militants to withdraw.