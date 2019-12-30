 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Taliban has ‘no ceasefire plans’ in Afghanistan – statement

30 Dec, 2019 13:47
Afghan security forces keep watch during the presidential election in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, September 28, 2019. © Reuters / Parwiz

The Taliban on Monday denied agreeing to any ceasefire in Afghanistan after rumors swirled of a potential deal that would see a reduction in fighting, AFP reported.

“In the past few days, some media have been releasing untrue reports about a ceasefire,” the Taliban said in a statement, adding that it has no such plans.

Afghanistan is also struggling with an ongoing political dispute after officials announced preliminary results in the latest presidential elections that put President Ashraf Ghani on track to secure a second term.

The Taliban has refused to negotiate with his government, leading many to fear that fighting against Afghan forces will continue even if the US secures a deal with the militants to withdraw.

