 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Man fatally shoots 2 at church near Fort Worth, Texas, killed by parishioners

30 Dec, 2019 11:50
Get short URL
Man fatally shoots 2 at church near Fort Worth, Texas, killed by parishioners
© Reuters / Callaghan O'Hare

A man opened fire on worshippers at a Texas church service on Sunday, killing two people before he was shot dead by congregants who fired back, AP reported, citing police.

Authorities praised the two congregants who opened fire as part of a volunteer security team at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement. It was unclear if the two people who were killed were the two who shot at the gunman.

There were more than 240 parishioners in the church at the time of the shooting. White Settlement Police Department Chief J.P. Bevering said the gunman had sat down in a pew before getting up, taking out a shotgun and firing at a parishioner, who was killed. He said the church’s security team then “eliminated the threat.”

Earlier reports said two people were killed in a shooting at the church and a third person had been taken to hospital. Two people with minor injuries were reportedly treated at the scene.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies