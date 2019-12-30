Man fatally shoots 2 at church near Fort Worth, Texas, killed by parishioners

A man opened fire on worshippers at a Texas church service on Sunday, killing two people before he was shot dead by congregants who fired back, AP reported, citing police.

Authorities praised the two congregants who opened fire as part of a volunteer security team at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement. It was unclear if the two people who were killed were the two who shot at the gunman.

There were more than 240 parishioners in the church at the time of the shooting. White Settlement Police Department Chief J.P. Bevering said the gunman had sat down in a pew before getting up, taking out a shotgun and firing at a parishioner, who was killed. He said the church’s security team then “eliminated the threat.”

Earlier reports said two people were killed in a shooting at the church and a third person had been taken to hospital. Two people with minor injuries were reportedly treated at the scene.