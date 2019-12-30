 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Spain’s state attorney calls for temporary release of Catalan EU lawmaker Junqueras

30 Dec, 2019 10:50
A demonstration asking for the Parliament inclusion of Catalan elected MEP's Carles Puigdemont, Oriol Junqueras and Toni Comin, in front of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, July 2, 2019. © Reuters / Vincent Kessler

Spain’s state attorney called on Monday for the temporary release of Catalan politician Oriol Junqueras from prison. The move is seen as a gesture of political goodwill as the Socialist Party seeks support to form a government, Reuters said.

Last week, the European Union’s top court said Junqueras, who was sentenced in October to 13 years in prison over a failed 2017 independence bid, was entitled to immunity as an EU lawmaker.

Spain’s Supreme Court, which has the final say, is expected to announce its decision in the coming weeks. The state attorney also called on the top court to ask the European Parliament to strip Junqueras of immunity.

