Merkel discusses diplomatic solution for Libya in phone calls with Putin, Erdogan – Berlin

Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed efforts to reach a diplomatic solution for the Libyan conflict in two separate phone calls with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin, a German government spokesman said on Monday.

“A further exchange was agreed to strengthen diplomatic efforts,” the government spokesman said in Berlin. Merkel also discussed the developments in Syria with Erdogan and Putin during the phone calls which took place on Sunday, he added.

Turkey, which earlier warned that the Libyan conflict risks sliding into chaos, is seeking to speed up legislation in its parliament to allow Ankara to send troops to the North African country.