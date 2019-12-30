 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Merkel discusses diplomatic solution for Libya in phone calls with Putin, Erdogan – Berlin

30 Dec, 2019 10:19
Get short URL
Merkel discusses diplomatic solution for Libya in phone calls with Putin, Erdogan – Berlin
German Chancellor Angela Merkel. © Reuters / Yves Herman

Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed efforts to reach a diplomatic solution for the Libyan conflict in two separate phone calls with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin, a German government spokesman said on Monday.

“A further exchange was agreed to strengthen diplomatic efforts,” the government spokesman said in Berlin. Merkel also discussed the developments in Syria with Erdogan and Putin during the phone calls which took place on Sunday, he added.

Turkey, which earlier warned that the Libyan conflict risks sliding into chaos, is seeking to speed up legislation in its parliament to allow Ankara to send troops to the North African country.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies