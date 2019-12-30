 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UNSC members to discuss again Russia, China’s proposal to lift N. Korea sanctions

30 Dec, 2019 08:24
Attendees are seen during the 5th plenary meeting of the 7th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea in this undated photo released on December 29, 2019. © Reuters / North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)

UN Security Council members are due to meet informally on Monday for a second round of negotiations on a Russian and Chinese proposal to lift sanctions on North Korea, Reuters reports.

China and Russia are convening negotiations a day before North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s deadline for the US to show flexibility in stalled talks over Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons program.

A top White House official said on Sunday that Washington would be very disappointed if North Korea tested a long-range or nuclear missile.

Pyongyang has been under UN sanctions since 2006. Russia and China proposed a draft UN Security Council resolution earlier this month that would lift sanctions which were imposed in 2016 and 2017 to cut off reported funding for Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs. The US, France and Britain said now is not the time to consider lifting sanctions.

