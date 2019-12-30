 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel plans to withhold $43mn of Palestinian tax funds – report

30 Dec, 2019 07:41
Palestinian Finance Minister Shukri Bishara in Ramallah, West Bank, February 21, 2019. © Reuters / Mohamad Torokman

The Israeli Security Cabinet has voted to withhold $43 million of tax funds from the Palestinians, saying the money has been used to promote violence, AP reported.

Israel says the ‘Martyrs’ Fund’ rewards violence, while the Palestinians say the payments are needed to help vulnerable families who have been affected by Israeli occupation.

Under past agreements, Israel collects customs and other taxes on behalf of the Palestinians and transfers the money to the Palestinian Authority. These monthly transfers, about $170 million, are a key source of funding for the budget of the authority, which administers parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Last year, Israel passed a law deducting parts of these transfers that it said were supporting militants’ families. Sunday’s decision to withhold the funds was a continuation of that policy. PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has not commented on the move.

