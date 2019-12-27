 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Austria coalition deal between Kurz’s conservatives, Greens expected by mid-January

27 Dec, 2019 16:56
Austrian Conservative leader Sebastian Kurz (L) and Greens party chief Werner Kogler meet for coalition talks in Vienna, Austria, November 15, 2019. © Reuters / Leonhard Foeger / File Photo

Negotiations between Sebastian Kurz’s conservatives and the Greens in Austria are in their final stages and expected to result in a coalition government by mid-January at the latest, Reuters quoted both party chiefs as saying on Friday.

“It is our goal to have a government by early to mid-January,” Kurz told reporters in Vienna in reference to his talks with the Greens, who would enter national government in Austria for the first time.

The two parties’ positions differ considerably on issues ranging from environment to migration and taxes, leaving many Austrians deeply skeptical about the prospects for a deal.

After Kurz’s previous governing coalition with the right-wing Freedom Party (FPO) collapsed, the Greens made big gains in early parliamentary elections in September. Propelled by climate change campaigners, they secured 13.9 percent of the vote, their best result ever. They failed even to win a parliament seat in 2017.

