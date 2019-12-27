 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Turkish court jails 6 journalists, employee of independent newspaper over ‘coup link’

27 Dec, 2019 14:29
Get short URL
Turkish court jails 6 journalists, employee of independent newspaper over ‘coup link’
© Reuters / Murad Sezer

A Turkish court on Friday convicted six journalists and one other employee of an independent newspaper of aiding the network of a US-based cleric who is accused of masterminding the failed coup in 2016, Anadolu reported.

The seven were accused of supporting the coup through their work for the newspaper Sozcu, which has been extremely critical of the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, AP said. They all reject the accusations and are expected to appeal the verdicts.

Columnists Emin Colasan and Necati Dogru were sentenced to three years and six months in prison. The paper’s chief editor Metin Yilmaz and its online edition’s managing editor, Mustafa Cetin, received over three years in prison, while online news editor Yucel Ari, financial manager Yonca Yucelan and journalist Gokmen Ulu were sentenced to two-year prison terms. The court in Istanbul acquitted one journalist, Mediha Olgun, of the charges.

The Turkish Journalists Syndicate says at least 108 journalists or media sector employees are currently in prison.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies