Algerian president convenes security meeting as Ankara readies to send troops to Libya

Newly elected President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has chaired a rare meeting of Algeria’s top security body to discuss contingency measures after Turkey threatened to send troops to neighboring Libya, AFP reports.

The High Security Council met on Thursday and “discussed the situation in the region, particularly on the borders with Libya and Mali,” the president’s office said. “It decided on a battery of measures to boost the protection of our borders and national territory.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had announced a parliamentary vote in early January on sending troops to support the UN-recognized Tripoli government against the forces of strongman Khalifa Haftar.