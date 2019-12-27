 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Algerian president convenes security meeting as Ankara readies to send troops to Libya

27 Dec, 2019 13:45
Algerian president convenes security meeting as Ankara readies to send troops to Libya
Newly elected Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune gestures during a swearing-in ceremony in Algiers, December 19, 2019. © Reuters / Ramzi Boudina

Newly elected President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has chaired a rare meeting of Algeria’s top security body to discuss contingency measures after Turkey threatened to send troops to neighboring Libya, AFP reports.

The High Security Council met on Thursday and “discussed the situation in the region, particularly on the borders with Libya and Mali,” the president’s office said. “It decided on a battery of measures to boost the protection of our borders and national territory.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had announced a parliamentary vote in early January on sending troops to support the UN-recognized Tripoli government against the forces of strongman Khalifa Haftar.

