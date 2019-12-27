 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Union boss vows to press on with France’s longest strike in decades

27 Dec, 2019 11:55
French CGT labor union leader Philippe Martinez. © Reuters / Benoit Tessier

The boss of the CGT trade union on Friday vowed to press on with a strike that has crippled transport in Paris for the past three weeks and is now the longest-lasting such action since the 1980s.

Now on day 23, the union stoppage over pension reforms is longer than the 22-day strike of the winter of 1995 against welfare cutbacks which forced the then government into a U-turn, AFP said. The longest transport strike in France lasted for 28 days, also over Christmas, in 1986 and early 1987.

“It’s a strong movement and still supported by public opinion,” according to Philippe Martinez, secretary general of the CGT union.

The unions are demanding that the government drop a plan to merge 42 existing pension schemes into a single, points-based system.

