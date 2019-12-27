 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
EU may need to extend deadline for UK trade talks – Commission President von der Leyen

27 Dec, 2019 09:21
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, December 18, 2019. © Reuters / Vincent Kessler

The EU may need to extend the deadline for talks about a new trade relationship with Britain, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said. Both sides need to seriously think about whether there is enough time to negotiate a new trade deal and work out agreements about a series of other issues, she told French daily Les Echos in an interview published on Friday.

“It would be reasonable to evaluate the situation mid-year and then, if necessary, agree on extending the transition period,” she noted.

Britain has set a hard deadline of December 2020 for reaching a new trade deal with the EU, betting that the prospect of another Brexit cliff-edge would force Brussels to move quickly to seal an accord, Reuters said.

Von der Leyen warned earlier this month that this timeframe is “extremely short” to discuss not only trade but also education, transport, fisheries and other issues.

