 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Israeli PM Netanyahu wins Likud party vote in boost ahead of new general election

27 Dec, 2019 07:46
Get short URL
Israeli PM Netanyahu wins Likud party vote in boost ahead of new general election
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. © Reuters / Atef Safadi / Pool

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu easily won a vote to keep the Likud party helm, the party said on Friday. The result is seen as a boost ahead of what is likely to be a hard-fought general election in March, Reuters said.

Netanyahu received 72.5 percent of the votes in Thursday’s party ballot, against 27.5 percent for challenger Gideon Saar. Netanyahu’s rival conceded defeat, tweeting that he would now back the incumbent “for the sake of a Likud victory” in the general election.

The challenge by Saar, a former education and interior minister, added to pressures that have mounted this year on the four-term PM, who is under indictment and is fighting for his political survival.

Thanking supporters for the Likud leadership victory, Netanyahu tweeted that he would continue leading the country “to unprecedented achievements.”

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies