 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Over 16,000 complaints filed in Afghanistan’s presidential election

26 Dec, 2019 15:59
Get short URL
Over 16,000 complaints filed in Afghanistan’s presidential election
Afghanistan's incumbent President Ashraf Ghani, speaks after he won a slim majority of votes in preliminary results of presidential election, in Kabul, December 22, 2019. © Reuters / Afghan Presidential Palace / Handout

More than 16,000 complaints have been filed to Afghan election authorities over the handling of this year’s presidential polls, officials said on Thursday. Preliminary results published earlier this week put President Ashraf Ghani in place to secure a second term.

Afghanistan’s Independent Election Commission (IEC) announced that Ghani had won a slim 50.64 percent majority in the September 28 poll. The final results are expected to be announced in the coming weeks, after the complaints have been reviewed.

Officials have 15 days to finalize their investigation into the complaints, said Zuhra Bayan Shinwari, head of the Independent Electoral Complaints Commission (ECC), adding that 16,500 complaints had been received in total.

If the numbers hold following these investigations, the result is enough for Ghani to avoid a run-off, after he easily beat his long-time rival, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, who attracted 39.52 percent of the vote, AFP said.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies