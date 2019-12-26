 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Saudi Arabia’s new foreign minister meets Pakistani PM on Islamabad visit

26 Dec, 2019 13:57
Saudi Arabia’s new foreign minister meets Pakistani PM on Islamabad visit
Saudi Arabia’s FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Faisal. © Reuters / Ahmed Yosri

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrived in Islamabad on Thursday to hold talks with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The two sides discussed means of cooperation between the two states and ways to strengthen and develop relations, Arab News reports.

This was the Saudi prince’s inaugural visit to Pakistan as foreign minister. He also held talks with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. On the agenda was a wide range of issues, including bilateral relations, as well as regional and international problems.

Last week, PM Khan visited Saudi Arabia to discuss bilateral matters and recent developments in the region with the Saudi leadership. The visit was the prime minister’s fourth to the kingdom this year.

