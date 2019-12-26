Saudi Arabia’s new foreign minister meets Pakistani PM on Islamabad visit

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrived in Islamabad on Thursday to hold talks with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The two sides discussed means of cooperation between the two states and ways to strengthen and develop relations, Arab News reports.

This was the Saudi prince’s inaugural visit to Pakistan as foreign minister. He also held talks with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. On the agenda was a wide range of issues, including bilateral relations, as well as regional and international problems.

Last week, PM Khan visited Saudi Arabia to discuss bilateral matters and recent developments in the region with the Saudi leadership. The visit was the prime minister’s fourth to the kingdom this year.