Iraqi president Salih refuses to name PM rejected by protesters

Iraqi President Barham Salih refused on Thursday to designate the nominee of an Iran-backed parliamentary bloc for prime minister. Salih said he would rather resign than appoint someone to the position who would be rejected by protesters, Reuters reports.

The president said that, because the constitution does not give him the right to reject nominees for the premiership, he was ready to submit his resignation to parliament.

Mass protests have gripped Iraq since October 1 and protesters, most of them young, are demanding an overhaul of a political system they see as corrupt and keeping most Iraqis in poverty.