Russian opposition activist Navalny refutes reports of his arrest

Russian opposition activist Aleksey Navalny has refuted reports of his arrest during a raid on the headquarters of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) in Moscow on Thursday.

His spokesman, Kira Yarmysh, tweeted earlier that Navalny was “forcibly detained and taken away,” adding that “he did not resist.” Lawyers were present at the office during the search, she said.

However, Navalny later clarified that nobody was detained at the FBK. It was not immediately clear why the search had been initiated. Russian law enforcement agencies have not commented on the raid so far.