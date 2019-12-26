 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Libya ‘will ask’ for Turkey’s support if Tripoli war escalates, minister says, Erdogan ready to send troops

26 Dec, 2019 11:25
Members of Libyan National Army (LNA) commanded by Khalifa Haftar. © Reuters / Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Libya’s internationally recognized government will officially request military support from Turkey if the war over the capital escalates, the Tripoli-based interior minister said on Thursday.

“If the situation escalates then we have the right to defend Tripoli and its residents,” Reuters quoted Fathi Bashagha as telling reporters in Tunis. Eastern forces loyal to commander Khalifa Haftar have been trying to take Tripoli since April.

Earlier on Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara would send troops to Libya as soon as next month as it had received a request from Tripoli.

“Since there is an invitation [from Libya] right now, we will accept it,” Erdogan told members of his AK Party. “We will put the bill on sending troops to Libya on the agenda as soon as parliament opens.” It was unclear what specific invitation Erdogan was referring to.

