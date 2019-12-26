 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israeli MP Saar hopes to unseat Netanyahu in Likud primary

26 Dec, 2019
Israeli MP Saar hopes to unseat Netanyahu in Likud primary
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu arrives to the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, December 22, 2019.

Israel’s governing Likud party is holding primaries on Thursday, in the first serious internal challenge to Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu in his more than a decade in power.

Veteran politician Gideon Saar hopes to unseat Netanyahu, arguing that he will be better placed to form a government in national elections in March after Netanyahu failed to do so in two repeat elections this year, AP reports.

Despite the shadow of corruption indictments hanging over him, Netanyahu remains popular among Likud members. The party, which has only had four leaders since its inception in the 1970s, has stood firmly behind the long-serving leader.

He is expected to defeat Saar handily and a win could strengthen his hand going into the next national vote.

