Israeli MP Saar hopes to unseat Netanyahu in Likud primary

Israel’s governing Likud party is holding primaries on Thursday, in the first serious internal challenge to Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu in his more than a decade in power.

Veteran politician Gideon Saar hopes to unseat Netanyahu, arguing that he will be better placed to form a government in national elections in March after Netanyahu failed to do so in two repeat elections this year, AP reports.

Despite the shadow of corruption indictments hanging over him, Netanyahu remains popular among Likud members. The party, which has only had four leaders since its inception in the 1970s, has stood firmly behind the long-serving leader.

He is expected to defeat Saar handily and a win could strengthen his hand going into the next national vote.