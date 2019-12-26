Mexico again protests ‘harassment’ of its diplomatic personnel in Bolivia

Mexico’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday requested a meeting with Bolivia’s chargé d’affaires to protest the “harassment and intimidation” of its diplomatic personnel in Bolivia. Since Monday, Mexico has accused Bolivia of ramping up police presence outside its embassy in La Paz and intimidating diplomats.

Last month, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador granted political asylum to former Bolivian president Evo Morales, a fellow leftist.

Mexico’s ministry said it called an immediate so that the Bolivian charge d’affaires can “explain the behavior of Bolivian authorities.” Nine people are being housed in diplomatic facilities in Bolivia under Mexico’s protection.

The Mexican embassy said the number of police officers surrounding its facilities had been increasing since November and that it detected surveillance drones over diplomatic buildings, Reuters reported.