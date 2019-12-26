 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Mexico again protests ‘harassment’ of its diplomatic personnel in Bolivia

26 Dec, 2019 07:51
A police patrol vehicle is seen at the entrance of Mexico's embassy in La Paz, Bolivia, December 23, 2019. © Reuters / David Mercado

Mexico’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday requested a meeting with Bolivia’s chargé d’affaires to protest the “harassment and intimidation” of its diplomatic personnel in Bolivia. Since Monday, Mexico has accused Bolivia of ramping up police presence outside its embassy in La Paz and intimidating diplomats.

Last month, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador granted political asylum to former Bolivian president Evo Morales, a fellow leftist.

Mexico’s ministry said it called an immediate so that the Bolivian charge d’affaires can “explain the behavior of Bolivian authorities.” Nine people are being housed in diplomatic facilities in Bolivia under Mexico’s protection.

The Mexican embassy said the number of police officers surrounding its facilities had been increasing since November and that it detected surveillance drones over diplomatic buildings, Reuters reported.

