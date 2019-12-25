 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Saudi Arabia & Kuwait end dispute over shared oil fields, ‘won’t change’ OPEC commitments

25 Dec, 2019 16:53
Get short URL
Saudi Arabia & Kuwait end dispute over shared oil fields, ‘won’t change’ OPEC commitments
Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud arrives at the OPEC headquarters in Vienna, Austria, December 5, 2019. © Reuters / Leonhard Foeger

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have ended a nearly five-year-long dispute over shared oil fields and have agreed to resume oil production from the divided neutral zone. They also stressed this would not change their OPEC commitments to crude oil production cuts.

About 300,000 barrels per day were reportedly being pumped from the area before the dispute halted production in early 2015. The divided zone, located between the two neighboring countries’ land borders, can produce up to half-a-million barrels per day.

The allied Gulf Arab nations signed the agreement in Kuwait City on Tuesday. Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman has spent the past few years trying to resolve the rare public spat between the kingdom and its Gulf neighbor, AP reports.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies