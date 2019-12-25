 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Basra governor proposed as Iraqi PM by parliament bloc, protesters reject move – report

25 Dec, 2019 13:51
Get short URL
Basra governor proposed as Iraqi PM by parliament bloc, protesters reject move – report
Demonstrators gather during a protest against the poor performance of parliament and government, and lack of services, in front of the Governorate building in Basra, Iraq, July 19, 2019. © Reuters / Alaa Al-Marjani

An Iranian-backed bloc in Iraq’s parliament named on Wednesday the governor of oil-rich southern Basra province for post of the country’s next prime minister. The nomination was promptly rejected by Iraqi protesters who want an independent candidate to take over the government, AP reported, citing officials.

The Fatah bloc, which includes leaders associated with the paramilitary Popular Mobilization Units, had proposed Governor Asaad al-Eidani for PM. According to the officials, President Barham Saleh received a memorandum from parliament which stated that the Iran-backed bloc is allegedly the largest in the house and as such has the right to nominate the next premier.

Earlier on Wednesday, outgoing higher education minister, Qusay al-Suhail, who had also been rejected by protesters on the streets, withdrew his nomination for prime minister.

Pressure from the demonstrations led PM Adil Abdul-Mahdi to announce his resignation late last month. That was after Iraq’s most powerful religious authority, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, withdrew support for Abdul-Mahdi’s government.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies