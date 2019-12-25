 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Turkey’s Erdogan visits Tunisia for surprise talks with new president

25 Dec, 2019 10:43
Get short URL
Turkey’s Erdogan visits Tunisia for surprise talks with new president
Elected President Kais Saied gestures during his swearing-in ceremony at the Assembly of People's Representatives in Tunis, Tunisia, October 23, 2019. © Reuters / Zoubeir Souissi

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Tunisia on Wednesday in a surprise visit for talks with his counterpart, in the first visit by a head of state since Tunisian presidential elections in the autumn, Reuters said.

The visit comes as Turkey has ramped up efforts to strike deals with nations on the Mediterranean, where Ankara has been at odds with Greece over resources off the coast of the divided island of Cyprus.

Last month, Turkey signed a maritime delimitation agreement with Libya’s internationally recognized government, a move that enraged Greece.

Erdogan’s office said the president was accompanied by his foreign and defense ministers, as well as his intelligence chief. The visit is the first by a head of state to Tunisia since the election of President Kais Saied in October.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies