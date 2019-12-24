 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Turkish parliament working on bill to allow troop deployment to Libya – spokesman

24 Dec, 2019 16:25
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with Libya's internationally recognized PM Fayez al-Sarraj in Istanbul, Turkey, November 27, 2019. © Reuters / Presidential Press Office

Turkey may need to draft a bill to allow for deployment of its troops to Libya and its parliament is working on the issue, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Tuesday.

Ankara signed a military cooperation agreement with the Tripoli-based government last month.

Turkey backs Libya’s internationally recognized government and has said it could deploy troops there were it to receive such a request. Tripoli has been fighting off a months-long offensive by commander Khalifa Haftar’s forces in the east.

Turkey will continue to provide the necessary support to Fayez al-Serraj’s government, Kalin said. Ankara has already sent military supplies to Serraj’s government despite a United Nations arms embargo, Reuters said, citing a report by UN experts last month.

