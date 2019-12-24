Turkish parliament working on bill to allow troop deployment to Libya – spokesman

Turkey may need to draft a bill to allow for deployment of its troops to Libya and its parliament is working on the issue, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Tuesday.

Ankara signed a military cooperation agreement with the Tripoli-based government last month.

Turkey backs Libya’s internationally recognized government and has said it could deploy troops there were it to receive such a request. Tripoli has been fighting off a months-long offensive by commander Khalifa Haftar’s forces in the east.

Turkey will continue to provide the necessary support to Fayez al-Serraj’s government, Kalin said. Ankara has already sent military supplies to Serraj’s government despite a United Nations arms embargo, Reuters said, citing a report by UN experts last month.