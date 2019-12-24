Mexico says surveillance of embassy in Bolivia has eased after govt complaint

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that excessive monitoring of Mexico’s diplomatic facilities in Bolivia had eased since his government issued a complaint about it a day earlier.

Mexico on Monday accused Bolivia of intimidating its diplomats in La Paz after a chill in relations since Lopez Obrador decided last month to give political asylum to former Bolivian president Evo Morales. Mexico’s Foreign Ministry stated there was “excessive” surveillance of the Mexican ambassador’s residence and Mexican embassy in Bolivia by about 150 Bolivian intelligence and security service personnel.

Lopez Obrador said Tuesday that “this situation of extreme surveillance on our embassy in Bolivia has eased considerably.” The president added that “many things” still needed to be cleared up, Reuters reports.

Bolivia has moved to the right since Morales resigned in November. The country is currently governed by interim President Jeanine Anez, a former conservative senator and opponent of Morales.