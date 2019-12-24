More demonstrations in Iraq as authorities seek way out of political impasse

Iraqi protesters stepped up their demonstrations on Tuesday, making clear their opposition to names touted by the establishment to fill the post of prime minister, AFP reports.

Main avenues and roads in cities in the south of the country were blocked, as well as entrances to schools, universities and government buildings.

After dwindling in recent weeks, the civil disobedience campaign has rediscovered its vigor, as the protesters seek to uproot a political system condemned as corrupt.

PM Adel Abdel Mahdi quit in November in the face of protests against corruption and unemployment. Negotiations over a new candidate have remained deadlocked since the latest in a series of deadlines expired at midnight on Sunday.