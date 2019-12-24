 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
More demonstrations in Iraq as authorities seek way out of political impasse

24 Dec, 2019 11:45
Iraqi security forces disperse demonstrators during ongoing anti-government protests in Basra, December 22, 2019. © Reuters / Essam al-Sudani

Iraqi protesters stepped up their demonstrations on Tuesday, making clear their opposition to names touted by the establishment to fill the post of prime minister, AFP reports.

Main avenues and roads in cities in the south of the country were blocked, as well as entrances to schools, universities and government buildings.

After dwindling in recent weeks, the civil disobedience campaign has rediscovered its vigor, as the protesters seek to uproot a political system condemned as corrupt.

PM Adel Abdel Mahdi quit in November in the face of protests against corruption and unemployment. Negotiations over a new candidate have remained deadlocked since the latest in a series of deadlines expired at midnight on Sunday.

