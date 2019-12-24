Ankara keeps businessman Kavala in jail despite European court release call

A Turkish court ruled on Tuesday to keep businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala in jail, despite a call by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to release him, as his trial over his alleged involvement in 2013’s protests continues.

Kavala has been in custody for more than two years, charged with attempting to overthrow the government by organizing and funding nationwide protests against then-PM Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Kavala, who faces life in jail if convicted, denies the allegations, Reuters said. Fifteen other defendants are on trial with Kavala, who is currently the only one in jail.

The European court called for his immediate release two weeks ago, saying there was a lack of reasonable suspicion that he had committed an offence. ECHR rulings are legally binding but Turkey has frequently not implemented them. The Turkish court said it was awaiting a response from the Justice Ministry on whether the ECHR ruling was final.