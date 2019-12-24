 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Abe, Moon meet after worst period of tension between S. Korea & Japan in decades

24 Dec, 2019 08:50
Get short URL
Abe, Moon meet after worst period of tension between S. Korea & Japan in decades
China's Premier Li Keqiang speaks at a joint news conference between Japan's PM Shinzo Abe and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in at the 8th trilateral leaders' meeting in Chengdu, in southwest China's Sichuan province, December 24, 2019. © Reuters / Wang Zhao / Pool

South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in and Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met on the sidelines of a trilateral summit with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in the Chinese city of Chengdu. Tension over stalled denuclearization talks between North Korea and the United States was the main issue on the agenda.

Seoul, Tokyo and Beijing “agreed to continue close communication and cooperation toward denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula,” Moon said. “We… decided to work together to ensure that denuclearization and peace continue through prompt North Korea-US dialogue,” he added.

For Moon and Abe it was also a chance to begin patching up ties that plummeted, after South Korea’s Supreme Court last year ordered Japanese firms to compensate some South Koreans forced to work for them during Japan’s 1910-45 colonial rule, Reuters said.

The two leaders agreed to meet more often, despite differences over history and trade, Moon’s spokeswoman, Ko Min-jung, said, adding they both wanted to resolve differences through dialogue.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies