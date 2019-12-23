 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
India’s ambassador to US Shringla appointed new foreign secretary

23 Dec, 2019 16:32
Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, right, shakes hands with Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Keshav Gokhale, in Beijing, on April 22, 2019. © Reuters / Kenzaburo Fukuhara / Pool

Harsh Vardhan Shringla, India’s ambassador to the United States, has been appointed as the new foreign secretary, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Monday.

He will take over the foreign service portfolio on January 29 after incumbent Vijay Keshav Gokhale’s “two-year term” ends a day before, PTI reported, citing the order.

Shringla has been an officer of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) since 1984. Before taking over as ambassador to the US, the diplomat was the high commissioner of India to Bangladesh and Ambassador of India to Thailand.

