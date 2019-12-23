India’s ambassador to US Shringla appointed new foreign secretary

Harsh Vardhan Shringla, India’s ambassador to the United States, has been appointed as the new foreign secretary, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Monday.

He will take over the foreign service portfolio on January 29 after incumbent Vijay Keshav Gokhale’s “two-year term” ends a day before, PTI reported, citing the order.

Shringla has been an officer of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) since 1984. Before taking over as ambassador to the US, the diplomat was the high commissioner of India to Bangladesh and Ambassador of India to Thailand.