Turkey says at least 8 civilians killed, dozens wounded in ‘YPG/PKK car bomb attack’ in N. Syria

Turkey’s Defense Ministry said on Monday that the “YPG/PKK terror group killed at least eight civilians and wounded dozens in a car bomb attack” in northern Syria. It happened in the town of Suluk, southeast of Tal Abyad, which “was liberated on October 13 from YPG/PKK terrorists in Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring,” the military said, in a statement on Twitter.

The Kurdish YPG militia are targeting settlement areas under the control of Syrian rebel allies, who fight alongside the Turkish troops in the operations in northern Syria, the ministry said.

Ankara is seeking international support for plans to settle a million Syrians in a part of northeast Syria seized from the YPG militia in a cross-border incursion in October.

Ankara has received little public backing for the proposal and has repeatedly slammed its allies for not supporting its plans, Reuters said.