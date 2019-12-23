 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Turkey says at least 8 civilians killed, dozens wounded in ‘YPG/PKK car bomb attack’ in N. Syria

23 Dec, 2019 15:54
Turkish army vehicles are moving on a road near the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, October 18, 2019. © Reuters / Stoyan Nenov

Turkey’s Defense Ministry said on Monday that the “YPG/PKK terror group killed at least eight civilians and wounded dozens in a car bomb attack” in northern Syria. It happened in the town of Suluk, southeast of Tal Abyad, which “was liberated on October 13 from YPG/PKK terrorists in Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring,” the military said, in a statement on Twitter.

The Kurdish YPG militia are targeting settlement areas under the control of Syrian rebel allies, who fight alongside the Turkish troops in the operations in northern Syria, the ministry said.

Ankara is seeking international support for plans to settle a million Syrians in a part of northeast Syria seized from the YPG militia in a cross-border incursion in October.

Ankara has received little public backing for the proposal and has repeatedly slammed its allies for not supporting its plans, Reuters said.

