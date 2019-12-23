 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US sanctions against Nord Stream 2 is ‘intimidation policy,’ Lavrov says, promises reaction

23 Dec, 2019 09:36
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the Russian Embassy in Washington, December 10, 2019. © Reuters / Al Drago

By imposing sanctions on the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, the US demonstrated that its diplomacy is aimed at intimidating the opponent, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

Washington has once again demonstrated that its diplomacy “comes down primarily to intimidation by various methods – sanctions, ultimatums, and threats,” Lavrov told the Federation Council, the upper house of parliament.

“When the closest allies are punished for solving their economic problems, tasks related to energy security, I think that no country in the world should ever doubt that if the US promises them something, they will be abandoned at any time,” TASS quoted the minister as saying. The US sanctions will not remain without reaction, he added.

Lavrov also said, however, that Moscow and Washington have recovered constructive cooperation in various areas, namely in the sphere of counterterrorism.

