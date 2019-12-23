 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Lebanon protest leaders shun PM-designate Diab’s call for talks

23 Dec, 2019 08:23
Lebanon protest leaders shun PM-designate Diab's call for talks
Riot police gear up and move towards the protestors in Beirut, Lebanon, December 19, 2019. © Reuters / Marius Bosch

Prominent street leaders have shunned an invitation by Lebanon’s prime minister-designate to sit down for talks over the formation of a new government. Debt-burdened Lebanon has been without a fully functioning government since former PM Saad Hariri resigned on October 29 in the face of nationwide protests.

Demonstrators are demanding an overhaul of the political establishment, insisting on a government of independents and experts with no ties to the sectarian parties.

Hassan Diab, designated on Thursday to form a desperately-needed government, had asked protesters to give him a “chance” to form a cabinet of independent experts within four to six weeks. However, the call for consultations with representatives of the popular movement on Sunday failed to draw prominent street leaders or groups, AFP reported.

Diab held talks with parliamentary blocs on the formation of a government but key groups insisted that the cabinet must include established parties not just independent experts.

