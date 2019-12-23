Lebanon protest leaders shun PM-designate Diab’s call for talks

Prominent street leaders have shunned an invitation by Lebanon’s prime minister-designate to sit down for talks over the formation of a new government. Debt-burdened Lebanon has been without a fully functioning government since former PM Saad Hariri resigned on October 29 in the face of nationwide protests.

Demonstrators are demanding an overhaul of the political establishment, insisting on a government of independents and experts with no ties to the sectarian parties.

Hassan Diab, designated on Thursday to form a desperately-needed government, had asked protesters to give him a “chance” to form a cabinet of independent experts within four to six weeks. However, the call for consultations with representatives of the popular movement on Sunday failed to draw prominent street leaders or groups, AFP reported.

Diab held talks with parliamentary blocs on the formation of a government but key groups insisted that the cabinet must include established parties not just independent experts.