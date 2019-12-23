 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Stalled talks with US ‘not good’ for Pyongyang, S. Korea tells China

23 Dec, 2019 07:42
Chinese President Xi Jinping and South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 28, 2019. © Reuters / Kim Kyung-hoon / Pool

Stalled denuclearization talks and a recent flare-up in tension between Washington and Pyongyang are not beneficial for Pyongyang, South Korean President Moon Jae-in told Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Monday.

North Korea has set a year-end deadline for the US to change what it says is a policy of hostility amid a stalemate in efforts to make progress on their pledge to end the North’s nuclear program.

Xi told Moon that China supports South Korea’s efforts to improve ties with North Korea and inject new impetus into promoting peace talks, Reuters reported.

Moon is visiting China for a trilateral meeting between him, Japanese PM Shinzo Abe and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in the southwestern city of Chengdu.

