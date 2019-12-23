 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Company laying pipes for Nord Stream 2 withdraws vessels from Baltic Sea – report

23 Dec, 2019 02:31
FILE PHOTO: Specialists work onboard Allseas' deep sea pipe laying ship Solitaire to prepare pipe for Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the Baltic Sea September 13, 2019. Picture taken September 13, 2019. © REUTERS/Stine Jacobsen

Allseas, a Swiss-Dutch company that has been laying underwater tubes for the German-Russian Nord Stream 2 pipeline off the Danish coast, has withdrawn both of its pipelaying vessels from the Baltic Sea, Bloomberg news reported on Sunday, citing the company’s representative.

Allseas announced its decision to wind down operations at the bottom of the Baltic Sea and exit the $11 billion project just before US President Donald Trump signed the 2020 national defense spending bill on Friday, introducing harsh sanctions for the companies involved in the construction of the flagship pipeline. The sanctions would have seen the company’s assets in the US frozen, employees’ visas revoked and the firm itself being put on the blacklist.

Germany and Russia have been up in arms over the fresh sanctions crackdown, with Berlin denouncing the move as interference in its domestic affairs. Moscow has, meanwhile, said that the project, that is in its final stages, will be completed regardless.

