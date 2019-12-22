 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 killed in attack by ‘extremist sectors of opposition’ on Venezuela’s army unit – Caracas

22 Dec, 2019 22:05
1 killed in attack by ‘extremist sectors of opposition’ on Venezuela’s army unit – Caracas
FILE PHOTO: Venezuelan army members stand guard at the entrance of the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Tienditas, Venezuela February 7, 2019. © REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
A Venezuelan army trooper has been killed in an attack on the military unit, carried out by “extremist sectors of the opposition” on Sunday morning, Venezuela’s Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said on Twitter.

A large haul of weapons was stolen from the unit during the attack, but was swiftly recovered as multiple police and military were scrambled to chase the assailants.

Six of the perpetrators were captured and are now being interrogated by the security forces.

Venezuela’s Minster of Communication Jorge Rodriguez said  the suspects had been trained in “fully identified paramilitary camps” in Colombia, and have enlisted support from the Brazilian government of right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro.

Denouncing the attack as “a cowardly crime,” Rodriguez hailed the response by the army, “which have prevented all the criminal actions of the fascist right that attempt to tarnish, unsuccessfully, the happy Christmas that we all deserve.”

