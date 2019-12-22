1 killed in attack by ‘extremist sectors of opposition’ on Venezuela’s army unit – Caracas
A large haul of weapons was stolen from the unit during the attack, but was swiftly recovered as multiple police and military were scrambled to chase the assailants.
Six of the perpetrators were captured and are now being interrogated by the security forces.
Venezuela’s Minster of Communication Jorge Rodriguez said the suspects had been trained in “fully identified paramilitary camps” in Colombia, and have enlisted support from the Brazilian government of right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro.
Denouncing the attack as “a cowardly crime,” Rodriguez hailed the response by the army, “which have prevented all the criminal actions of the fascist right that attempt to tarnish, unsuccessfully, the happy Christmas that we all deserve.”
