2nd FSB officer dies of wounds after Moscow shooting incident

A second FSB officer has died of his wounds after the shooting near the Federal Security Service headquarters in central Moscow, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Friday.

The incident on Lubyanka Street took place on Thursday evening. Two FSB officers were killed and five other people were injured.

One officer was killed at the scene, and another one was taken to the hospital in grave condition where he passed away, Svetlana Petrenko, the official representative of the committee, was quoted as saying. Five more people, including one civilian, received wounds of different degrees of severity, she added.