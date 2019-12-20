 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2nd FSB officer dies of wounds after Moscow shooting incident

20 Dec, 2019 15:59
© Reuters / Evgenia Novozhenina

A second FSB officer has died of his wounds after the shooting near the Federal Security Service headquarters in central Moscow, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Friday.

The incident on Lubyanka Street took place on Thursday evening. Two FSB officers were killed and five other people were injured.

One officer was killed at the scene, and another one was taken to the hospital in grave condition where he passed away, Svetlana Petrenko, the official representative of the committee, was quoted as saying. Five more people, including one civilian, received wounds of different degrees of severity, she added.

