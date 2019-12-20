 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Dec, 2019 13:55
British prosecutors charge US diplomat’s wife over fatal car crash – report
Dominic Raab. © Reuters / Chris Radburn

UK prosecutors have charged Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a US diplomat, with causing death by dangerous driving after a car crash in central England in August in which a teenager died, PA media quoted a spokesman for his family as saying on Friday.

Harry Dunn, 19, died after his motorcycle collided with a car driven by Sacoolas near RAF Croughton, an air force base in Northamptonshire used by the US military.

She was given diplomatic immunity and left Britain shortly after the accident. British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab appealed to Anne Sacoolas on December 17 to "do the right thing" and return to the UK.

A spokesman for Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service declined to confirm the charges had been brought, Reuters said.

