British prosecutors charge US diplomat’s wife over fatal car crash – report

UK prosecutors have charged Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a US diplomat, with causing death by dangerous driving after a car crash in central England in August in which a teenager died, PA media quoted a spokesman for his family as saying on Friday.

Harry Dunn, 19, died after his motorcycle collided with a car driven by Sacoolas near RAF Croughton, an air force base in Northamptonshire used by the US military.

She was given diplomatic immunity and left Britain shortly after the accident. British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab appealed to Anne Sacoolas on December 17 to "do the right thing" and return to the UK.

A spokesman for Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service declined to confirm the charges had been brought, Reuters said.